 Zomato employees prank co-worker who left laptop open at work: 'I'm getting married…'
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Zomato employees prank co-worker who left laptop open at work: ‘I’m getting married…'

BySanya Jain
Sep 12, 2024 08:45 AM IST

Niharika, a member of Zomato’s strategy team in Gurgaon, took to X to share a screenshot of the prank message that was sent by her colleagues

Consider this a cautionary tale: Never keep your laptop unattended at work unless you want to become the target of a prank. One Zomato employee learned her lesson the hard way when her Slack account was used to send a channel-wide wedding announcement in a prank that has left social media mighty amused.

Read on to find out how a Zomato employee was pranked by her colleagues.(Representational image)
Read on to find out how a Zomato employee was pranked by her colleagues.(Representational image)

Niharika, a member of Zomato’s strategy team in Gurgaon, took to X to share a screenshot of the prank message that was sent by her colleagues using her Slack account.

“Never leave your laptop open at work,” she advised while sharing the screenshot of the message in which Niharika purportedly announces her wedding and invites her colleagues to share brownies.

“Hey guys, sharing a life update, getting married in February. Please keep 5 PM free for a small brownie party,” read the message that was sent by Niharika’s Zomato colleagues using her Slack account.

Take a look at the post below:

The post has collected over 1 lakh views on the social media platform X, sparking much amusement.

While many said they were envious of the Zomato employee for having such fun-loving colleagues, others remembered their own days of pulling pranks on co-workers.

“Lol, this happened with me as well. My colleagues even sent an email,” wrote X user Naresh Silla.

“They used to do this at my first job too! If we left our laptop unattended and open, colleagues would prank each other like this. It was used as a strategy to ensure we locked our laptops and client data was protected at all costs. Worked really well in shaping habits tbh,” recalled Veni Gupta.

“Have fun... Make memories with them. Not all are blessed with a fun team!” one X user advised.

(Also read: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is Gurgaon’s second richest person. The first is…)

Trending News Viral News
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Live Score
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
