Bengaluru bike taxi driver advises colleagues to use pepper spray amid attacks by auto drivers

Many auto drivers in Bengaluru are frequently found attacking bike taxi riders for giving rides to passengers and taking away their customers. Many bike taxi riders are scared to pick up passengers around the auto drivers in Bengaluru. A bike taxi driver has advised the riders to use pepper spray against miscreants to protect them. Bengaluru bike taxi driver advises colleagues to use pepper spray amid attacks (Representational Photo/HT)

Speaking to a YouTube channel called News First Prime, a bike taxi driver named Kishore said, “The attacks on two-wheeler taxi riders are increasing day by day, and self-protection is very much needed. I advise them to use strong pepper spray against miscreants, and riders must keep it along with them.”

Kishore also said that it is entirely legal to use pepper spray for self-defence. “It is important to note that using pepper spray when in trouble is completely legal. However, we are not supposed to use it on random people for no reason, and it is only to protect ourselves in emergency situations. You can purchase one from online websites,” he added.

Banning two-wheeler taxis has been a long-standing demand of auto-rickshaw unions in Bengaluru, and many attacks have been reported on bike taxi drivers in the past. Though they cannot be banned legally, the Karnataka transport department has decided to crack down on unauthorised bike taxis operating in Bengaluru. All Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) are directed to form special teams to act against illegally operating bike taxis.

A few months ago, the Karnataka High Court issued an order directing the state government to protect bike taxi drivers after a series of attacks on those who make a living from bike taxis. Cab aggregators like Uber, Ola, and Rapido are operating bike taxis in Bengaluru.