Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Albuquerque fire: Large structure blaze erupts near Montaño and Edith | Video

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 14, 2025 06:05 AM IST

A large structure fire has been reported near Montaño and Edith in Albuquerque. The blaze broke out around 5:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Videos from the scene show thick smoke billowing from the building.

A large structure fire has been reported near Montaño and Edith in Albuquerque.(Pixabay)
A large structure fire has been reported near Montaño and Edith in Albuquerque.(Pixabay)

Several witnesses took to social media to report the blaze.

“I just went out in the yard and saw the smoke, I live just north of Edith and montano, looks like the recycle yard again,” one person reported.

Another wrote, “Closer to Comanche and Edith. Looks to be behind / near Sysco foods, possibly on near Carmony & Yale Ne.”

A third person reported, “Albuquerque is burning down… fire looks like it’s coming from a warehouse or a factory right off Comanche and the freeway behind Cisco maybe a tire shop too because it smells bad burning tires I hope that everyone is OK.”

Authorities are yet to issue a statement on the fire. The cause of the blaze remains unknown at the moment. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Wednesday, May 14, 2025
