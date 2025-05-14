Walmart hit by four food recalls in two months: Which products are affected?

Walmart has recalled four food products since March 2025, per the FDA and the retail giant. No illnesses have been reported yet. Walmart affected by constant food recalls?(REUTERS)

As the world’s largest retailer, Walmart sees nearly 95% of Americans shop in its stores twice yearly, reports AiTechtonic. The company says it prioritizes safety: “We act fast to stop sales and pull recalled items.”

According to Newsweek, recalls are handled by Walmart’s food safety teams. Products are blocked from shelves and online orders immediately. The FDA monitors compliance.

Walmart's statement on the issue

Walmart assures customers it works with regulators to “provide safe, compliant products.” Shoppers are urged to check Walmart’s website for updates.

In this context, a statement on Walmart's website reads, “Walmart and Sam's Club are committed to the health and safety of our customers and members and to providing products that are safe and compliant, all supported by our health and wellness, product safety, and food safety professionals. In the event of a product recall, we work swiftly to block the item from being sold and remove it from our stores and clubs.”

Baked beans a latest on the list

The first in line for the recall was baked beans. Vietti Food Group of Nashville, Tennessee, issued a major recall of 4,515 cases of its Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans (15 oz.) due to the presence of undeclared soy. This recall was initiated on May 2 this year. The press release by the Vietti Food Group surrounding this issue reads, "Vietti Food Group is recalling 4,515 cases of its Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans (15 oz.) due to the presence of undeclared soy. Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product."

However, no illness has been reported among consumers yet. Those who have purchased the item are requested to return it to the respective stores to receive a full refund.

Then comes celery sticks, which the Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc., based in Oxnard, California, has issued an advisory about. As per Newsweek, the recalled product is a 4-count bundle pack of 4-inch/1.6 oz Marketside Celery Sticks, sold at Walmart. This advisory by Duda Farm Fresh Foods was issued on April 10 this year, sometime before the baked beans issue hit the streets.

Other products hit by recalls:

Other food items hit by food recalls include the likes of

Tortilla chips by Frito-Lay

Nestle USA's Lean Cuisine

STOUFFER'S frozen meals

Among the Lean Cuisine and frozen meals, the affected products include: