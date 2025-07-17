Megan Thee Stallion finally breaks silence on rumored boyfriend Klay Thompson. A look at their relationship timeline

Megan Thee Stallion has officially confirmed her romance with NBA star Klay Thompson, putting an end to weeks of speculation. The couple made their first public appearance at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala on Wednesday night at Gotham Hall in New York City. Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that she was in a relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

According to a Page Six report, dressed in a sleek black halter gown, Megan (30), looked radiant alongside Thompson (35), who was wearing a classic black tuxedo. The two walked the red carpet hand-in-hand, smiling and sharing a kiss before they posed for solo shots.

Also read: Klay Thompson relationship history: Who did NBA star date before Megan Thee Stallion?

Megan Thee Stallion on romance with Klay Thompson

Speaking to the publication at the event, Megan spoke about the relationship for the first time. She said that she had never dated a person so kind and added, “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

She further stated that she is grateful that he was there by her side and that he feels the same way about her.

Also read: Megan Thee Stallion-Klay Thompson go Insta official with new pics: ‘Where is Torrey Craig’

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s relationship timeline

Rumors about Megan and Klay’s relationship began earlier this month when the rapper subtly featured the Dallas Mavericks star in the background of a promotional photo for her swimwear brand. The internet quickly caught on, but neither party confirmed the speculation at the time, according to another Yahoo report.

The whispers grew louder after Megan shared a since-deleted TikTok video in which she was showing off the Pop Mart’s collectable Labubu dolls gifted to her by ‘my man’ while sitting on Thompson’s lap. A day prior, Thompson went Instagram-official by posting pictures of the two kissing and holding hands.

Their joint appearance at the gala, according to Page Six, marked the first public confirmation of their romance, which fans have celebrated.

Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in NYC

The Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala was a truly special moment for Megan. Named in honor of her late parents, the foundation is dedicated to supporting efforts in education, housing, and wellness, the report added. Speaking to the press, she said, “I feel like I am carrying on a wonderful legacy of my family name.”

The gala event saw the presence of many stars, including Fat Joe, Muni Long, and Taraji P Henson, who was also the host for the evening.

Although the pair was surrounded by glitz and glamor, Megan revealed that the Body rapper and the NBA star cherish simple things in life, like binge-watching Love Island USA. She joked that Thompson is the ‘real Love Island fan’.

FAQs

Q: When did Megan and Klay start dating?

While the exact timeline is unclear, rumors began in early July 2025, with social media posts and vacation sightings fueling speculation.

Q: Has Megan commented on Klay before?

Yes. At her foundation gala, Megan publicly praised Klay as the “kindest” partner she has had.

Q: Are they Instagram-official?

Yes. Thompson posted photos confirming the relationship days before the gala.

Q: Who else has Megan dated before Klay?

Her previous relationships include Pardi Fontaine, G-Eazy, and Torrey Craig.

Q: What is the Pete & Thomas Foundation?

It is Megan’s non-profit organization named after her late parents, focusing on education, housing, and health.