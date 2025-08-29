Role Model brings Al Roker on stage as his surprise Sally. Watch

Singer Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, brought a big smile to the Today show audience on August 29 during his performance for the Citi Concert Series at the Rockefeller Plaza. The 28-year-old Maine native sang several of his popular songs, including the fan-favorite Sally, When the Wine Runs Out. Al Roker joins Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury) onstage on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, August 29 in New York.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

As part of tradition, Role Model always brings a fan on stage to play “Sally” and dance along. This time, it wasn’t a random fan, but NBC's beloved weatherman, Al Roker.

Al Roker as Sally

When Role Model asked, “Where’s my Sally tonight?” Al Roker appeared on stage, wearing a cowboy hat and holding a wine glass. The crowd cheered as Roker danced and sang along with the star, smiling the entire time.

As the song ended, Role Model proudly announced, “Sally, everybody!” introducing the weatherman as the latest addition to his fun stage tradition.

A star-studded Sally club

Al now joins a growing list of celebrities who have played “Sally” during Role Model’s shows. Past names include Jake Shane, Kate Hudson, Natalie Portman, and Reneé Rapp.

Role Model’s rising career

This year has been busy for the singer. In February, he released the deluxe version of his album, Kansas Anymore, and in April, he wrapped up his successful No Place Like Tour.

His career is also expanding into acting. In May, it was revealed that Role Model will appear in Lena Dunham’s upcoming comedy film Good Sex alongside a star-studded cast.

Despite his growing fame, Role Model says he tries to stay grounded. Speaking to TODAY.com earlier this year, he said, “I try not to think about it too much. I stick to my little daily routine. But it is very cool that people are coming to shows and enjoying the album, that’s all you can ask for.”

FAQs:

1. Who is Role Model?

Role Model is the stage name of Tucker Pillsbury, a 28-year-old singer from Maine known for his heartfelt pop music and energetic performances.

2. Why is Al Roker called Sally in the performance?

During his concerts, Role Model has a tradition of picking someone from the audience to play “Sally” in his hit song Sally, When the Wine Runs Out. On August 29, Al Roker took on the role during the TODAY show performance.

3. What other projects is Role Model working on?

Along with releasing the deluxe version of his album Kansas Anymore and completing a tour, Role Model will also star in Lena Dunham’s upcoming comedy film Good Sex.