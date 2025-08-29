Watch: Jungkook surprises BTS fans with unexpected house tour during live stream

The BTS ARMY received an unexpected surprise from Jungkook on Friday, August 29, as the 27-year-old organized an unexpected house tour, showcasing several places at his residence, Koreaboo reported. All this happened when the singer came out with a live broadcast on Weverse to talk to his fans. BTS’ Golden Maknae Jungkook

Also read: BTS fans angry after video allegedly shows Jimin at rumoured girlfriend Song Da-eun's home: ‘This is invasive, sick’

Jungkook's house tour for BTS ARMY

During the live broadcast on August 29, Jungkook spoke about a lot of things. Later on, he shared a few details about his home. At this moment, he unexpectedly decided to take a walk and showcase various things at his residence to the fans.

He stood up and started showing different things around, including the TV setup behind him. Jungkook also showed the stairs and layout of the apartment, besides providing a sneak peek into his gym area.

After the mini tour of his house, Jungkook then came back to his sofa and started speaking with fans again.

Internet reacts to Jungkook's house tour

On social media, clips from Jungkook's live broadcast soon started going viral, with many sharing their thoughts about the surprise from the BTS member.

While some of them stated that Jungkook's residence matches his personality, a few others noted that the property seems to be a perfect place for him.

"Jungkook’s house is so him," one person wrote on X. Another X user termed it as a “real bachelor's pad.” One account highlighted that the singer informed fans during the live stream that he “will go live on his birthday too.”

Also read: Sabrina Carpenter warns ‘pearl clutchers’ about explicit lyrics on new album Man's Best Friend

Woman attempts to break into Jungkook's home

Jungkook's 'mini' house tour comes months after a Chinese woman, said to be in her 30s, was tried while attempting to enter Jungkook.

The incident took place hours after the BTS member completed his military service, according to the BBC.

Obsessed with the K-pop group, the woman tried to punch multiple random numbers on the combination lock placed outside his apartment in Seoul.

She arrived in the country only to see the singer, but ultimately ended up being taken into custody for trespassing.

FAQs:

Where does Jungkook live?

He stays at an apartment in Seoul.

When did Jungkook complete his military service?

His military service ended in June 2025.

Where to watch Jungkook's live broadcast?

He usually comes live on Weverse.