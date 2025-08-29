BTS returns to South Korea, announces BTS Movie Week for ARMYs; everything to know

Anyone who’s even a casual BTS fan knows the group has spent the past few weeks in North America. But now, the wait is over as the entire band is back in South Korea, spotted by fans as they exited the airport, sparking a fresh wave of excitement. With their comeback planned for 2026, anticipation among ARMY has reached sky-high levels. BTS

But while new music is still a few months away, BTS has dropped another surprise to keep fans buzzing — BTS Movie Week. The group released a trailer teasing the project, just as their upcoming album (expected in spring 2026) remains one of the most anticipated returns in music.

The trailer is a nostalgic trip through BTS’s global journey, packed with snippets from concerts across the years. A message on screen read: “After all this time, we relive our most beautiful and brightest moments.” It continued, “The roar of the crowd. The heart of the night. The heart-pounding thrill. The unforgettable moments we shared now come to life on the big screen, remastered in 4K.” For ARMY, it’s not just a trailer — it’s a ticket back to the golden days of their favourite concerts.

Global ticket sales are already open, with the project set to premiere in theatres worldwide on September 24, 2025, according to btsmovieweeks.com.

So, what exactly is BTS Movie Week?

It’s a four-part celebration of the group’s most iconic live shows, all digitally remastered in 4K and 5.1 surround sound for the big screen. The films include: BTS 2016 Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue (2016), BTS 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final (2017), BTS 2019 World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself London (2019), BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo (2021).

Together, these films not only spotlight BTS’s evolution but also capture the unforgettable bond between the members and their fans. According to Deadline, screenings will take place in over 2,500 theatres across 65 countries, running from September 24 to October 5.

Between the global film event and the promise of a comeback album in 2026, it’s safe to say ARMY has plenty to look forward to. For now, BTS Movie Week offers a chance to relive the past while counting down to the group’s bright new future.