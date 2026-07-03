Why Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Meta are spending billions on AI: Explained

Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Meta are spending hundreds of billions of dollars on artificial intelligence (AI), making it one of the biggest investment booms in tech history. Investors believe AI could transform businesses, but Wall Street is also asking one big question: Will all this spending actually pay off? Why Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Meta are spending billions on AI, where the money is going, why Wall Street is watching and what it means, explained (Reuters/Representative images) (Reuters)

Companies are racing to build more AI data centres, buy powerful chips and create better AI models before their competitors do. This has triggered one of the biggest technology investment cycles ever seen. Goldman Sachs estimates tech companies could spend $7.6 trillion by 2031 on AI infrastructure, as reported by CBS News.

Why are companies spending so much? To stay ahead in the AI race; every major tech company wants to become the leader in AI before its rivals do. AI is expected to become the next major business. Nicolas Janvier, Head of North American Equities, Columbia Threadneedle Investments said, "It is certainly priced into the market that the level of capex that we're seeing will continue for the foreseeable future", via Reuters.

Qian Wang, Global Head of Capital Market Research, Vanguard, and Kevin Khang, Senior Global Economist, Vanguard said, "Some firms may emerge as more profitable and with significant competitive advantages, while others could find their core businesses obsolete in a new AI economy." They also said, "Investors should expect a bumpy ride", via CBS News.

Companies believe AI will create new products, services and revenue opportunities over the long term. Businesses are also adopting AI tools for writing, coding, customer support and data analysis.

How much money are they spending? JPMorgan expects global AI-related capital spending to reach around $5.5 trillion by 2030, higher than its earlier estimate of $5.1 trillion. JPMorgan also expects AI-related debt financing to reach $4.1 trillion as companies borrow more money to build AI infrastructure, as noted by Fortune. Microsoft alone plans to spend around $190 billion in 2026, up 61% from last year.

Five major companies including Microsoft, Alphabet (Google) and Amazon are expected to spend about $730 billion in capital expenditure (CapEx) in 2026, as per Reuters.

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Kate Brennan, Associate Director, AI Now Institute said via CBS News, "There's concern around how much hyperscalers are turning to debt markets in order to finance the infrastructure buildout."

Who are the biggest spenders? The biggest AI spenders include Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Meta and Oracle. These companies are known as "hyperscalers" because they operate massive cloud computing businesses that power AI services.

Where is the money actually going? The money is not mainly going into AI chatbots.

Instead, companies are spending billions on:

Building massive AI data centres.

Buying advanced AI chips like Nvidia GPUs.

Purchasing high-bandwidth memory chips.

Expanding cloud computing infrastructure.

Building cooling systems for AI servers.

Installing fibre-optic networking equipment.

Buying backup power systems.

Securing electricity through nuclear, gas and renewable energy projects because AI consumes huge amounts of power.

Developing larger AI models and software Why Wall Street cares Stock prices already reflect these expectations, as per Reuters citing Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Wall Street now wants proof that AI investments will generate enough revenue and profits. If companies fail to show returns, technology stocks could fall sharply.

David Bianco, Americas Chief Investment Officer, DWS said via Reuters, "The main question is delivery of the earnings that are expected out of the S&P 500, but also the tech sector." "That's one of those things that there can't be any excuses", he added.

Why investors are becoming nervous Garrett Melson, Portfolio Strategist, Natixis Investment Managers Solutions says, "The risk from the market's perspective is the technicals are so crowded within those trades that anything that starts to sow some seeds of doubt in the narrative and you are at a somewhat vulnerable position,” via Reuters.

Technology stocks recently fell because investors questioned whether AI spending will actually pay off.

Why Nvidia benefits Nvidia makes the graphics processing units (GPUs) needed to train and run AI models. Every new AI data centre requires thousands of Nvidia chips. As Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Meta buy more AI hardware, Nvidia's sales continue to grow, as per Reuters report.

Who else benefits? Many industries are gaining from the AI boom. Companies like Micron are seeing huge demand for AI memory chips. Micron recently reported a 346% jump in quarterly revenue and profit, as per Fortune.

Cloud providers such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, etc these companies rent AI computing power to businesses. Companies that build AI data centres receive large construction contracts, as per American Bazaar.

Energy companies will also be benefited as AI data centres require enormous amounts of electricity. This increases demand for power producers, including nuclear, natural gas and renewable energy companies.

Cooling equipment manufacturers will be needed as AI servers generate significant heat, increasing demand for advanced cooling systems.

Construction companies for more AI campuses mean more demand for construction materials and skilled workers.

Akash Palkhiwala, CFO and COO, Qualcomm suggested, Qualcomm expects its AI data centre business to generate more than $15 billion in annual revenue by 2029, highlighting how more companies are entering the AI infrastructure market, via Fortune report.

What does this mean for investors? Companies linked to AI infrastructure may continue benefiting if spending stays strong. However, investors could face sharp market swings if AI revenue disappoints. Vanguard says investors should expect a "bumpy ride" as markets react to changing AI expectations.

What does this mean for consumers? Kate Brennan said, "The current push for AI adoption that we're seeing is directly coming from the financial incentives of AI firms." She added, Because of the massive capital expenditures, hyperscalers are making a "deliberate push for AI everywhere — no matter whether the demand is there or if customers want it or not", as per CBSNews.

As AI demand is pushing up prices for chips and hardware. This could make products like smartphones, gaming consoles, laptops, televisions and even cars more expensive.

Rising AI power demand could eventually increase electricity costs in some regions. Job concerns are there as some companies are replacing workers with AI systems. This has raised concerns about future employment.

What's next? Investors will closely watch whether Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Meta can turn these investments into strong revenue growth.

Ed Yardeni, President, Yardeni Research said,"The AI ecosystem falls apart if the expected end-user demand for the AI/LLM products does not materialize or if prices for their offerings fall sharply below expectations." "We find that the AI ecosystem is not fully end-user revenue-backed yet, but it is not entirely speculative either."

"Expected 2030 revenues make the math look much better. But those forecasts depend on a big assumption: AI revenues must continue to scale, and compute efficiency must improve, or both", he added later as noted by CBS News report.