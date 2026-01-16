Why X is down today. Explaining Cloudflare issues amid massive Twitter outage

X, formerly known as Twitter, faced a widespread outage on Friday, leaving users unable to log in, load timelines or view posts across several regions. Many users attempting to access the platform were met with a Cloudflare error message stating that the site was protected but unreachable due to a problem with the web server. X, the platform formerly Twitter, was down for thousands (AFP)

Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed over 68,000 reports at the time of writing this story.

Why X is down? Cloudflare message emerges The disruption triggered a surge of complaints on outage-tracking platforms, with users reporting blank timelines, login failures and “something went wrong” messages on both web and mobile interfaces.

While Cloudflare, the content delivery and security service used by X, was functioning normally, it was unable to establish a connection with X’s servers.

“Cloudflare protects this website. But, something went wrong trying to reach it If the problem isn’t resolved in the next few minutes, it’s most likely an issue with the web server you were trying to reach. Cloudflare is a global network that secures websites, applications, remote teams, and networks. We help build a better Internet through a focus on security and speed,” the error message read.

According to Cloudflare’s standard error messaging, such alerts typically indicate a server-side issue at the website being accessed, rather than a problem with a user’s device, internet connection or account. In simple terms, Cloudflare could not reach X’s backend infrastructure, pointing to an internal outage, overload or configuration failure.

The issue does not appear to be related to account suspensions, incorrect passwords or regional blocks. There is no cyber attack confirmed at the moment.

X has not yet issued an official statement detailing the cause of the outage or providing a timeline for full restoration. Historically, similar Cloudflare-related errors have resolved once affected platforms stabilize their servers or roll back faulty updates.

Until the issue is fixed, users are advised to wait and retry periodically. Once X restores server connectivity, the Cloudflare error should disappear automatically and normal service is expected to resume.