US rubbishes Imran's claim of ‘foreign conspiracy' to unseat him
- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been hyping a so-called threat letter from a “foreign country”, which he, in an address to the nation, said was the US.
The US state department rubbished the allegations by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that America was involved in the no-confidence motion tabled in the National Assembly earlier this week. State department spokesperson Ned Price asserted that there was no truth to the allegations, insisting that the US respects and supports Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law.
Price’s comments were echoed by the White House communications director, stating that there is "absolutely no truth" to Khan’s allegations of the US working with the Opposition in Pakistan to remove him from power.
Khan has been hyping a so-called threat letter from a “foreign country”, which he, in an address to the nation, said was the US. Referring to the letter which he is yet to publicly release, the Pakistan Prime Minister, whose fate looks all but sealed, claimed that it was evidence of an “international conspiracy” to unseat him.
“We are closely following developments in Pakistan, and we respect, we support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law,” Price responded to the allegations.
The response comes against the backdrop of a late-night development where Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Richard Snelsire and handed him a demarche to protest the “foreign conspiracy” to unseat Khan.
Pakistan's top security body had earlier confirmed its intention to issue a strong demarche to a country, that it did not name, over the letter.
Thanks to Khan and his advisers, Pakistan’s relationship with the US is in tatters, especially after declining an invitation to US President Joe Biden’s democracy summit in December and Islamabad’s continued interference in the Taliban set-up, which the former cricketer once saw as a victory.
Khan said that Sunday will be a defining day in the country’s political history as he used words like “traitors” and “handlers” for opposition and foreign countries. Sunday could well turn out defining day, if not for Pakistan, at least for Imran Khan, whose exit from the top post is looking imminent.
Sri Lanka: One person 'severely injured' as police fire tear gas at protesters
Police fired tear gas and a water cannon at thousands of protesters outside the home of Sri Lanka's president Thursday, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over the nation's worst economic crisis. The protesters blamed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for long power outages and shortages of essentials and shouted, “Go home, Gota go home.” Armed soldiers with assault rifles were stationed near the protest. Police there deployed tear gas. The protesters appeared voluntary and without a leader.
Biden says Putin may have fired some advisers or put them under house arrest
US President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin might have fired many of his advisors or put them under house arrest as the country is going on with its invasion of Ukraine. "We have seen reports that various Russian officials have been sidelined, are estranged, have been essentially put on ice or, as the president alluded to, have even been placed under house arrest," US state department spokesperson Ned Price said.
Ten injured in Sri Lanka protests, security forces 'fire into crowd': 10 updates
Sri Lanka is witnessing protests over the government's handling of the country's economic crisis, which is said to be the worst since independence. The protests heated up on Thursday after hundreds of protesters tried to storm the home of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the capital Colombo, demanding his resignation. Police resorted to the use of tear gas and water cannons to quell the protests.
To Imran Khan's 'I have everything', ex-wife Reham Khan's reply
Imran Khan's ex-wife and vocal critic Reham Khan said what Imran Khan does not have is intelligence as the Pakistan Prime Minister in his address to the nation said by God's grace he does not need anything as he has attained everything in life -- fame, wealth. "Yes, Pakistan was great when you were not the PM," Reham Khan tweeted sharply criticising the speech.
Don't throw Russia out of G20, aid group says, with eye on food crisis
Excluding Russia from the Group of 20 major economies and other international institutions could slow efforts to address a worsening global food crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, the head of German aid group Welthungerhilfe told Reuters. Mogge said in an interview this week. Mogge said he expected Group of Seven leaders to address the issue during their upcoming meetings.
