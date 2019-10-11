US Senator calls for de-escalation of tensions between India, Pakistan

world

Fresh from her visit to the PoK, an American Senator has called for finding ways to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.

New England Senator Maggie Hasan said this in a tweet after her visit to Pak-occupied Kashmir. She is currently on a visit to the region. After travelling to Afghanistan and Pakistan, she is now headed to India.

In Pakistan, she met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss joint counter-terrorism work and regional stability.

“We also visited Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. Amid escalating tensions in Kashmir, it’s critical that we find ways to help de-escalate the situation on both sides,” Hassan said.

“I’m now travelling to India where I’ll meet officials to further discuss the situation and international trade,” she added.

