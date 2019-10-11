e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

US Senator calls for de-escalation of tensions between India, Pakistan

In Pakistan, New England Senator Maggie Hasan met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss joint counter-terrorism work and regional stability.

world Updated: Oct 11, 2019 07:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
Fresh from her visit to the PoK, an American Senator has called for finding ways to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.
Fresh from her visit to the PoK, an American Senator has called for finding ways to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.(Reuters Image)
         

Fresh from her visit to the PoK, an American Senator has called for finding ways to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.

New England Senator Maggie Hasan said this in a tweet after her visit to Pak-occupied Kashmir. She is currently on a visit to the region. After travelling to Afghanistan and Pakistan, she is now headed to India.

In Pakistan, she met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss joint counter-terrorism work and regional stability.

“We also visited Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. Amid escalating tensions in Kashmir, it’s critical that we find ways to help de-escalate the situation on both sides,” Hassan said.

“I’m now travelling to India where I’ll meet officials to further discuss the situation and international trade,” she added.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 07:39 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi, Xi Jinping look to refresh India-China ties at seaside summit
PM Modi, Xi Jinping look to refresh India-China ties at seaside summit
Oct 11, 2019 08:20 IST
7 killed as bus runs over pilgrims sleeping on pavement in UP’s Bulandshahr
7 killed as bus runs over pilgrims sleeping on pavement in UP’s Bulandshahr
Oct 11, 2019 08:41 IST
Call on release of former J-K CMs likely in the next few days
Call on release of former J-K CMs likely in the next few days
Oct 11, 2019 05:26 IST
Artificial meat is now made in space, coming to a supermarket near you
Artificial meat is now made in space, coming to a supermarket near you
Oct 11, 2019 08:30 IST
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Oct 11, 2019 08:04 IST
She brought shame to family, we won’t help her: Kerala cyanide killer’s father
She brought shame to family, we won’t help her: Kerala cyanide killer’s father
Oct 11, 2019 03:37 IST
Muslims must give land to Hindus as goodwill gesture: Ex-AMU VC Lt Gen Shah
Muslims must give land to Hindus as goodwill gesture: Ex-AMU VC Lt Gen Shah
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
Union minister releases book on Article 370 written by 14-year old student
Union minister releases book on Article 370 written by 14-year old student
Oct 10, 2019 23:48 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News