Watch: US vice president Kamala Harris visits restaurant on poll day, says this

Published on Nov 09, 2022 01:36 AM IST

US Midterm Elections: Kamala Harris and her husband were seen taking photos with the diners.

US Midterm Elections: US vice president Kamala Harris is seen at a restaurant. (Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

US vice president Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff stopped at John O’Groats restaurant in Los Angeles as Americans vote in the crucial midterm elections. She joined Los Angeles mayoral candidate Representative Karen Bass to greet diners inside.

“Today’s Election Day, so please do vote,” Kamala Harris said. To another table in the restaurant she said, “Oh you voted, thank you for voting."

When Kamala Harris entered the second room of the restaurant, a woman stood up and pointed to an “I voted” sticker on her chest, prompting the vice president to cheer.

“Remind everybody you know about the stakes,” Kamala Harris said.

“Lots at stake,” she added.

Kamala Harris and her husband were also seen taking photos with the diners during the visit which comes on election day in the United States.

Americans are voting in the midterms which will determine who controls the US Congress- composed of the House of Representatives and the Senate. As of now, both are controlled by US president Joe Biden's Democrat party.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

us election kamala harris
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
