‘We must teach Israel a lesson,’ Hamas official warns October 7 attack will be repeated ‘again and again’

A Hamas official has said that the organisation would repeat the October 7 Israel terror attacks “again and again” until the country is destroyed. He emphasised that Israel has “no place on our land.” Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas' decision-making political bureau, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 (AP/PTI Photo)(AP10_26_2023_000416A)(AP)

Ghazi Hamad, a member of the militant group’s decision-making political bureau, issued the warning during an October 23 Lebanese television interview republished by British outlets. He said that Hamas would replicate the attack that was carried on October 7, referred to by them as Operation al-Aqsa Flood.

“The al-Aqsa Flood is just the first time and there will be a second, a third, a fourth because we have the determination, the resolve and the capabilities to fight,” Hamad said, adding that Hamas is willing to “pay a price.”

“We are called a nation of martyrs and are proud to sacrifice martyrs,” Hamad added. “Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove that country because it constitutes a security, military and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nations, and must be finished.”

‘We must teach Israel a lesson’

Hamad added, “We are not ashamed to say this, with full force. We must teach Israel a lesson and we will do this again and again.” Stressing that Hamas’ attack on Israel was justified, Hamad continued, “The existence of Israel is what causes all that pain, blood and tears.”

“It is Israel, not us. We are the victims of the occupation. Therefore, nobody should blame us for the things we do. On October 7, October 10, October 1,000,000 — everything we do is justified,” he said.

Israel's Shin Bet internal security recently released a video of a Hamas terrorist admitting that he slaughtered women, as well as children hiding inside a safe room because their only mission was to kill everyone. "Afterwards, we entered a house that was near us, we entered through the window. We checked the house and heard the sounds of young children in the safe room. We shot at the safe room ... until we didn't hear noise anymore," Omar Sami Marzuk Abu Rusha, a member of Hamas’ Nukhba special forces, told the interrogator. He and his unit were eventually caught in a shootout with responding IDF soldiers. They surrendered after fighting for 10 minutes.