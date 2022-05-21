When Indian mangoes returned to the United States
It was an unusual diplomatic reception in Washington DC. For a city used to evening salons marked by wine and cheese, laced with intense discussions on the latest geopolitical twist, an air of informality, replete with optimism and laughter, marked the mood at the India House — the official residence of the Indian ambassador to the United States (US) — on Thursday.
Guests, ranging from elected representatives in the Congress and Congressional staffers to senior administration officials, thinktankers and diplomats, queued up to get a taste of the Indian summer.
The occasion: Indian mangoes returned to America for the first time since the pandemic. On the table was the Alphonso from Maharashtra, Banganapalle from Andhra Pradesh; Kesar from Gujarat and Himayat from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
But behind the return of the mangoes lay a story of hard diplomatic and trade negotiations between the two sides.
The export of Indian mangoes had stopped during the pandemic, as US Department of Agriculture inspectors were unable to visit India to inspect irradiation facilities due to travel restrictions.
At the US-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF) in November last year, commerce minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai achieved a breakthrough. The US agreed to give market access to Indian mangoes and pomegranates; India, in turn, agreed to give market access to cherries and alfalfa hay and pork from the US. They agreed to follow joint protocols on irradiation, a revised work plan was worked out, including a phase-wise transfer of oversight of pre-clearance treatment of irradiation treatment to India.
Since the TPF, even as a broader trade deal remains elusive due to domestic political reasons, several working groups — including one on agricultural issues — have been working on regulatory issues as well as to resolve differences and find common ground in preparation for the next ministerial scheduled for later this year.
There are clear economic stakes involved in the mango trade. As Mint reported in January, India had exported 800 Metric Tonnes (MTs) of mangoes to the US in 2017-18 and the export value of the fruit was $2.75 million. In 2019-20, India exported 1,095 MT of mangoes, worth $4.35 million. The figures represent a fraction of what India believes is the potential of the trade.
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian ambassador to the US, pointed out that India produced more than 40% of theworld’s mangoes. “This is a reflection of the strength, robustness and maturity in the India-US partnership. As friends, we are able to sit across, discuss and resolve challenges that come our way. It shows the huge potential that exists in our partnership,” said Sandhu.
Referring to India-US trade crossing a record $160 billion last year, he added that mangoes and mango leaves symbolised prosperity and good fortune. “They are considered auspicious. I hope that India-US relations move to greater heights in the months and years ahead, and bring riches to the people of India and the US, and the world at large.”
-
Ukraine orders end to defence of Mariupol
Ukraine on Friday ordered its last troops holed up in Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steelworks to lay down their arms after nearly three months of desperate resistance against a ferocious Russian assault. The first post-invasion trial of a Russian soldier for war crimes neared its climax in Kyiv, after 21-year-old sergeant Vadim Shishimarin admitted to killing an unarmed civilian early in the offensive. The verdict is due on Monday.
-
Biden arrives in South Korea on first Asia trip as president
President Joe Biden landed in South Korea on Friday for his first trip to Asia as US leader, aiming to cement ties with regional security allies as concern over a North Korean nuclear test grows. Biden's visit comes as the allies face a growing threat from North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programme.
-
Thousands queue for petrol, gas in Sri Lanka amid warnings of food shortages
Thousands of people queued for cooking gas and petrol in Sri Lanka's commercial capital on Friday and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis. "Only about 200 cylinders were delivered, even though there were about 500 people," said Mohammad Shazly, a part-time chauffeur in a queue for the third day in the hope of procuring cooking gas forShazly'ss family of five.
-
'Tornado' in western Germany injures 30: Police
More than 30 people were injured, including 10 seriously, on Friday in a "tornado" which hit the western German city of Paderborn, a police spokesman told AFP. The tornado also caused significant damage in the city in the North Rhine-Westphalia state and followed abnormally high temperatures for the time of year.
-
Myanmar's military leader begins peace talks with ethnic militia groups
Massive opposition to the army’s takeover has evolved into what some U.N. experts characterize as a civil war. The new armed rebel groups opposed to the takeover have allied themselves with some of the major ethnic minority guerrilla organizations, stretching the military's resources. Offering generous peace terms to the ethnic groups could shake the anti-government alliances.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics