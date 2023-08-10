Wildfire ravages Lahaina, Maui: before and after photos show the devastation

The historic town of Lahaina on Maui, Hawaii has been ravaged by wildfires that have killed at least 36 people and injured more than 270. This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Lahaina on Maui, Hawaii, on June 25, 2023, left, and an overview of the same area on Wednesday, Aug. 9, following a wildfire that tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island. (Maxar Technologies via AP)(AP)

The fires, driven by strong winds from a nearby hurricane, have destroyed hundreds of buildings, some dating back to the 1700s, and forced residents to evacuate or seek refuge in the ocean.

A comparison of photos from before and after the fires shows the extent of the damage in the town center.

A Google Earth image shows several structures along a road that leads to Front Street, a popular tourist spot with shops and restaurants. But a photo posted by Maui County on Facebook shows the same area reduced to ashes and rubble, with smoke filling the air.

“Firefighting crews were continuing to battle a fire that burned multiple structures and brush in Lahaina, with four helicopters launched this morning to assist in the firefighting efforts,” the county said on Facebook.

The town still had no phone service on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard rescued 14 people from the water off Lahaina, including two young children who were reunited with their family members.

Many residents had jumped into the ocean to escape the flames.

The wildfire spread its fiery tongue with the help of Hurricane Dora, which was passing about 500 miles south of Hawaii but brought gusts of up to 60 mph to the island.

The hurricane also caused power outages and flight cancellations.

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke advised tourists to avoid the island until the situation improves.

Here is some before-and-after compilation of Lahaina, Maui devastating wildfire:

1. A vast portion of waterfront in Lahaina, Maui, wildfire ate much of the town

2. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the grand banyan tree, situated at the Heart of Lahaina in America. Despite enduring the #MauiFires, its poignant existence stands as a somber representation of both the climate crisis and historical exploitation.

3. Another waterfront from Maui usher the devastating nature of the wildfire

4. Aerial shots reveal extensive destruction across sections of Maui following the catastrophic spread of brush fires

5. “Complete devastation”

