Will Jack Dorsey head Twitter again? His response
- Dorsey, who currently heads the payments firm Block Inc owns a 2.4 percent stake in Twitter.
Twitter Inc co-founder Jack Dorsey on Wednesday asserted that he has no plans to head the social media giant again - hinting at his limited involvement if Elon Musk successfully closes the takeover deal. This statement comes after a recent regulatory filing showed that Musk was in talks with Dorsey to contribute his shares to the proposed acquisition, news agency Reuters reported.
Reportedly, Dorsey, who currently heads the payments firm Block Inc owns a 2.4 percent stake in Twitter.
Two years after launching Twitter, Dorsey was replaced as the social media company's CEO in 2008. However, he had taken over the position again in 2015 before ceding the role to chief technology officer Parag Agarwal in 2021.
Also read: Jack Dorsey backs Twitter takeover amid concerns: 'Elon's goal right one'
Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk bought Twitter following a $44 billion deal on April 25. Reports suggest that Musk may temporarily take over the top job of the social media company.
Meanwhile, former CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday agreed with Elon Musk over his plan to reinstate former US president Donald Trump's account on Twitter. Clarifying his stance, Dorsey said that he agrees with Elon Musk that permanent bans are a failure.
"It was a business decision, it shouldn't have been, and we should always revisit our decisions and evolve as necessary. I stated in that thread and still believe that permanent bans of individuals are directionally wrong," Dorsey said.
Jack Dorsey was the CEO when Twitter permanently suspended Donald Trump's account
He further added, “We made the decision based on the information we had and what we thought best. impossible situation. I'm saying a corporation should not have to make this decision in the first place, not for something as important as public conversation.”
Also read: Elon Musk to replace Parag Agrawal, take charge as interim Twitter CEO after takeover: report
Replying to questions about why it is wrong to ban someone on a virtual platform the same way it can be done in real life, Dorsey said, "Twitter isn't a bar."
(With inputs from Reuters)
-
Saudi Aramco becomes world’s most valuable stock as Apple drops
Saudi Aramco overtook Apple Inc. as the world's most valuable company, stoked by a surge in oil prices that is buoying the crude producer while adding to an inflation surge throttling demand for technology stocks. The iPhone maker fell 5.2% to close at $146.50 per share, giving it a valuation of $2.37 trillion. Since then, however, Apple has fallen nearly 20% while Aramco is up 28%. Apple representatives didn't respond to a request for comment.
-
Zelensky slams Russia-Kherson annexure claims: 'War will end when...'| 10 points
Amid claims that Moscow has been urged to annex the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Wednesday night warned that peace talks would be at risk with such “pseudo referendums”. Kherson was one of the first regions to be besieged when the conflict began in February. Here are ten points on the Ukraine war: 1.
-
Elon Musk, an erratic visionary, revels in contradiction
As the uproar over Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout of Twitter reaches a crescendo, another Musk drama, still chaotic four years after it began, has been back in court. The episode made for a confounding, but now familiar, study in both Musk's manic ambition and his delight in contradiction. This week Musk is again keeping people guessing. Musk boasts that he's acquiring Twitter to defend freedom of speech.
-
North Korea confirms first-ever Covid-19 case, declares it ‘severe emergency’
North Korea on Thursday confirmed its first-ever case of Covid-19, with state media calling it a "severe national emergency incident" after more than two years of keeping the pandemic at bay. The official KCNA news agency said the case was "consistent with" the virus' highly transmissible Omicron variant.
-
Indian-American lawmaker advocates for US providing more strategic arms to India
Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna on Tuesday advocated the need for the Biden Administration to provide more strategic arms to India so that New Delhi can protect itself against China on its border.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics