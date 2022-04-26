Jack Dorsey backs Twitter takeover amid concerns: 'Elon's goal right one'
Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey's afterthoughts on a $44 billion buyout Elon Musk deal were revealed in a series of tweets as he backed the world's richest person and his purchase intentions. Pitching himself as a free-speech absolutist, Musk has voiced his opinion on the moderation by the social media giant. "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," he said as the details of the buyout were out in the open.
"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans," Musk added.
But there have been growing concerns that the social media platform will soon be driven by profit and the space for healthy online conversations will gradually diminish.
Jack Dorsey, who had stepped from the post of CEO last year, backed the idea of Musk taking over. "I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness. The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step."
"In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. (sic)" the 45-year-old wrote in a thread.
"Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga ’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart. (sic)".
The "definitive agreement", according to an official statement, says the social media giant "to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash" and it will become a private entity.
The purchase intention was revealed earlier this month by the 50-year-old and a spell of uncertainty followed with the Twitter board adopting a poison pill, a move usually adopted to counter hostile takeovers.
Kim Jong Un vows to develop North Korea's nuclear forces ‘at maximum speed’
North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to bolster his country's nuclear capability “at the maximum speed.” The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that Kim made the remarks during a military parade the previous night. KCNA cites Kim as saying North Korea will “continue to take steps to further bolster and develop its nuclear forces at the maximum speed.”
On Musk's takeover, Twitter CEO tells employees company's future ‘in the dark’
Twitter Inc Chief Executive Parag Agrawal told employees on Monday that the future of the social media firm is uncertain after the deal to be taken private under billionaire Elon Musk closes. Musk will join Twitter staff for a question-and-answer session at a later date, the company told employees. Musk has said he believes Twitter should be a platform for free speech. Agrawal also told employees there were no plans for layoffs.
'Russia loses last hope....': Ukraine after World War-3 remark- 10 points
Shortly after Russia warned the world about the considerable risk over a nuclear war, Ukraine hit back saying that the Kremlin has lost its "last hope". As the Ukraine war enters day 62, UN chief Antonio Guterres is set to visit Russia on Tuesday to meet the country's president Vladimir Putin. He will meet Ukriane president Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday. Here are the top ten updates on the Ukraine war: 1.
What's next now that Twitter agreed to Musk bid?
Twitter's acceptance of Elon Musk's roughly $44 billion takeover bid brings the billionaire Tesla CEO one step closer to owning the social media platform. The deal is expected to close sometime this year. But before that, shareholders still have to weigh in, as well as regulators in the U.S. and in countries where Twitter does business, before the deal is completed.
IMF urges Sri Lanka to tighten monetary policy, raise tax to address debt woes
Sri Lanka must tighten monetary policy, raise tax and adopt flexible exchange rates to address its debt crisis, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Tuesday. The country of 22 million people has requested loans from the IMF as it struggles to pay for imports amid crushing debt and a sharp drop in foreign exchange reserves that has fueled soaring inflation.
