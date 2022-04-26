On Musk's takeover, Twitter CEO tells employees company's future ‘in the dark’
Twitter Inc Chief Executive Parag Agrawal told employees on Monday that the future of the social media firm is uncertain after the deal to be taken private under billionaire Elon Musk closes. He was speaking during a company-wide town hall meeting that was heard by Reuters.
Musk will join Twitter staff for a question-and-answer session at a later date, the company told employees.
As Agrawal listened to staff questions about Musk's plans for the company, the possibility of layoffs and the board's rationale for the deal, he deferred many questions as ones that should be asked of Musk.
Musk has said he believes Twitter should be a platform for free speech. Employees asked Agrawal whether former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was permanently suspended from Twitter last year, would be allowed to return once Musk takes over.
"Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go," Agrawal said, referring to the question regarding Trump. "I believe when we have an opportunity to speak with Elon, it's a question we should address with him."
Agrawal also told employees there were no plans for layoffs.
Bret Taylor, chair of Twitter's board of directors, aimed to reassure employees that the agreement with Musk prioritized "operating continuity" until the deal was closed.
"I think we feel very comfortable that (the deal) gives this team the ability to continue to make the company successful in between signing and closing the transaction," Taylor said.
-
'Russia loses last hope....': Ukraine after World War-3 remark- 10 points
Shortly after Russia warned the world about the considerable risk over a nuclear war, Ukraine hit back saying that the Kremlin has lost its "last hope". As the Ukraine war enters day 62, UN chief Antonio Guterres is set to visit Russia on Tuesday to meet the country's president Vladimir Putin. He will meet Ukriane president Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday. Here are the top ten updates on the Ukraine war: 1.
-
What's next now that Twitter agreed to Musk bid?
Twitter's acceptance of Elon Musk's roughly $44 billion takeover bid brings the billionaire Tesla CEO one step closer to owning the social media platform. The deal is expected to close sometime this year. But before that, shareholders still have to weigh in, as well as regulators in the U.S. and in countries where Twitter does business, before the deal is completed.
-
IMF urges Sri Lanka to tighten monetary policy, raise tax to address debt woes
Sri Lanka must tighten monetary policy, raise tax and adopt flexible exchange rates to address its debt crisis, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Tuesday. The country of 22 million people has requested loans from the IMF as it struggles to pay for imports amid crushing debt and a sharp drop in foreign exchange reserves that has fueled soaring inflation.
-
US vows more aid as Austin, Blinken see Zelensky in Kyiv
After a secrecy-shrouded visit to Kyiv, US secretary of state Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States approved a $165-million sale of ammunition for Ukraine's war effort, along with more than $300 million in foreign military financing. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is committed to winning his country's fight against Russia, US President Joe Biden's top cabinet members said as they pledged the aid.
-
Elon Musk’s $21 billion mystery: Where will he get cash for Twitter?
Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for Musk's to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company's board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal. Musk is the world's richest person, with a fortune of $257 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. However, he has just about $3 billion in cash and somewhat liquid assets, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics