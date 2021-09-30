World Maritime Day 2021: Tributes pour in for seafarers who kept supply lines running amid Covid-19

World Maritime Day 2021 is being observed across the globe on September 30 in a tribute to the professionalism and sacrifice of the two million seafarers who served the world's merchant navy fleet even amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic situation. During these dire times – shipping played a major role in transporting vital medical supplies, food, and other basic goods that are significant for Covid-19 response and recovery. However, according to the United Nations, the seafarers themselves sacrificed aplenty – being stranded at sea for days as their contracts kept on being extended by many months. The 2021 theme for the ‘World Maritime Day’ respects the sacrifice made by the navy men: ‘Seafarers at the core of shipping's future.’

World Maritime Day 2021: Theme

The theme for the 2021 World Maritime Day is ‘seafarers at the core of shipping’s future.’ According to the United Nations, this year's theme “reflects a clear need to raise awareness of seafarersʹ crucial role in world trade and increase their visibility.” The world has seen how the seafarers have dedicated their valuable time during the Covid-19 period to ensure that the global supply chains keep functioning to deliver vital goods throughout the pandemic. “This could not happen without the professionalism and dedication of the world’s seafarers,” the UN has observed.

World Maritime Day 2021 will highlight the work of seafarers at the heart of the maritime industry, while also promote activities that delve into specific topics relevant to the role of the seafarer in safety, maritime security, environmental protection, and seafarersʹ well-being; and the future of seafaring against a backdrop of increased digitalization and automation.

World Maritime Day 2021: Significance

According to the United Nations, the international shipping industry consists more than 80 per cent of the aggregate global trade among people and communities across the world. “Shipping is the most efficient and cost-effective method of international transportation for most goods; it provides a dependable, low-cost means of transporting goods globally, facilitating commerce and helping to create prosperity among nations and peoples,” it said.

A safe and secure, as well as efficient, shipping industry is the backbone of successful maritime trade for any country and the globe as a whole. It is also capable of containing pollution to a minimum, and is an essential component of any programme for or future sustainable green economic growth in a sustainable manner.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is looking to put more stress on the promotion of sustainable shipping and maritime development in the coming years.

World Maritime Day 2021: History

The need for an international day for the maritime industry came with the establishment of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), a specialised agency for the purpose. In 1948, the United Nations passed a resolution at an international conference in Geneva to establish the IMO for maintaining a comprehensive and regulatory framework for shipping. In 1982, the international maritime organization (IMO) took the name Intergovernmental Maritime Consultative Organization (IMCO).

The main objective of the IMO is to focus on areas such as safety, environmental issues, legal issues, technical cooperation, maritime safety and maritime efficiency. World Maritime Day was celebrated for the first time on March 17, 1978.