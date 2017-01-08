Art that celebrates nature and the female form

Aiming to take Delhiites away from the concrete jungle they live in, an exhibition in town is all set to portray themes such as diverse flora and fauna and architectural heritage. Titled Chitra, the solo exhibition by artist Trishna Singh translates her love for nature and all its beauty through artworks on canvas and paper.

Spanning over six years, her body of work will feature 50 stretched oil on canvas artworks and over 40 watercolours on paper. The exhibition is also a documentation of the female form and the celebration of nature through these artworks that include Tigers, Leopards, birds and the temples of India. Free and experimental in nature, the artworks colours vary with Trishna’s musings, from vibrant, lively shades to the more subdued monochromes depicting the many layers of human nature and thought process. “I used to ride horses, and because of my love for horses, I started making paintings of them,” says Singh.

The artist also revealed that she started making female portraits too, at a very young age, which later led to her paintings having a feminine touch. “It’s my self portraits which inspired me to do a documentation of female form,” she adds.

An artwork by artist Trishna Singh

The contemporary artist started taking art classes from Ms. Vasundhara Tiwari and at an early age of 16, and later went on to pursue formal education (Color Theory and Oil Painting)at the Summer school in Parsons. She later also took on Bachelors of Art in Visual Communication Design Illustration from Middlesex University, perfecting her style while she was at it.

“Painting is a medium that offers me an intimate and imaginative approach to understanding and interpreting the world around me,” says Singh. “Having travelled extensively and experimented with various media of art like watercolour and oil paints I believe in story telling through my paintings and through this exhibition I hope to make the viewers a part of the narrative.”