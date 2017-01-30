Elections 2017: ‘Grave’ trouble for Manipur’s first Muslim woman candidate

Manipur’s first Muslim woman candidate, representing the political party co-founded by former marathon faster Irom Sharmila, has run into ‘grave’ trouble.

Meitei Pangal (Manipuri Muslim) clerics have warned Najma Bibi that she will not be given space for her ‘kabr’ (grave) in her village in Manipur’s Thoubal district. They refused to give Najma a reason, but it is believed they are not happy with her decision to contest the Wabgai assembly seat on a People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) party ticket.

Of Manipur’s 60 assembly seats, Wabgai and Lilong are Muslim-dominated. Muslims are a deciding factor in two others – Keirao and Kshetrigao.

Najma and other PRJA leaders, including Sharmila, had on Saturday met Manipur governor Najma Heptulla to let her know about the stand the clerics have taken against her.

Read | Irom Sharmila to fight CM Ibobi in Manipur elections, vows to repeal Afspa

PRJA members said Najma Bibi, 44, apprised the governor about the persecution she has been facing in her home constituency from clerics. The people of her village, Santhel Mamang Leikai, are discouraged to even talk to her because of her political involvement.

“I have been sidelined by opponents from the village because I am a woman,” Najma Bibi said, adding she will not be deterred by such diktats for denying her a final resting place after she dies.

Najima Bibi had weathered radicals earlier too. Maulvis in her area, she said, had tried to ostracise her because she had helped women self-help groups prosper and be self-reliant enough to raise issues such as domestic violence.

One of Najima Bibi’s ideas of cooperative growth was the rice marup (fund) for women in her locality. It required each woman to contribute a handful of rice for one of them – chosen by lots – to sell in the market twice a month for money to be invested in livestock.