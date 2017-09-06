After many cows were found slaughtered in Bundelkhand’s Sagar district, the Madhya Pradesh police lodged an FIR under cow slaughter prohibition act against unidentified people.

The incident came to light on late Monday evening when a right-wing organization complained to police in Rahatgarh area of Sagar district.

Given the sensitivity of the matter, Sagar superintendent of police reached the area to check what had happened there.

Sagar SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla told HT that after carcasses of the cows were found in the forest near Rahatgarh Dhaka Basti area , an FIR are registered.

The right-wing organisation Dharm Raksha Sanghatan’s district president Suraj Soni told HT that around a week ago they had submitted a memorandum to Sagar SP, urging him to keep a vigil in sensitive areas where there were chances of cow slaughter ahead of Eid festival.

Rahatgarh Police Station officer SP Singh Baghel told HT that in a deserted place in the forest , they found carcasses of 12 cows. “The veterinary doctor was also called to inspect. The carcasses were buried and a case was lodged under cow slaughter prohibition act”, he added.

MP’s cow slaughter prohibition act (Madhya Pradesh Gauvansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam) which was enacted in 2004 was further amended in 2010 to strengthen it. Under the amended Act, in a cow slaughter case, the responsibility of proving the prosecution wrong is on the accused. There is a provision of 7 years imprisonment if a person is found guilty of cow slaughter.