Honour killing in Bhopal Physically challenged minor girl set afire in retaliation, dies at hospital

A 14-year-old physically challenged girl was set afire by a man to retaliate the girl’s elder brother eloping with his daughter.

The girl residing at Aman Colony, Nishatpura, Bhopal died at Hamidia Hospital on Monday. The main accused lives in the same locality.

According to police, the girl Naina Choursia was alone in her house on Sunday night when Radha Mohan Agnihotri and his brother-in-law Amit Tiwari, a resident of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, entered the house, beat up the girl, poured kerosene oil on her and set her afire.

On hearing her screams neighbours rushed to her rescue, rushed the girl to Hamidia hospital and informed the family members of the girl on phone about the incident.

Naina shared her ordeal with her family members in the hospital after which the police arrested both the accused. She told them that she had pleaded before the accused for her life but they didn’t show any mercy and set her afire.

As per Nishatpura police, Radhamohan Agnihotri had lodged a complaint with the police that his minor daughter was lured and kidnapped by Deepak Chaurasia (brother of Naina Chaurasia) on January 1 after she had left her house for a coaching institute. The girl had left behind a note that she was going with Deepak as per her will but since she was a minor police lodged an FIR for kidnapping of the girl. Since then enraged Radhamohan along with his relatives was desperately searching for his daughter and Deepak.