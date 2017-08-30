Prepare list of corrupt officers for compulsory retirement: CM

Sending a strong signal to the bureaucracy in the state during a video conferencing with the collectors, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed them to prepare a list of corrupt employees and officers and send it to the government to ensure corruption free administration.

Chouhan told collectors on Tuesday that the list needed to be prepared so that action according to the rules could be taken for a compulsory retirement.

Chouhan stressed that such an action would also be taken at the state level.

During the video-conferencing, Chouhan listed the priorities of the state government.

Chouhan told the collectors that good implementation of revenue administration, housing schemes, welfare schemes for poor, weaker sections’ programmes, land lease law, ensuring corruption free governance, quality health services, good education and economic empowerment of women self-help groups, employment, doubling agriculture income and best implementation of digital India programmes were the priorities of the government.

Chouhan gave instructions for effective organising of farmers conventions between September 15 and 30, employment conclave from November 11 to 30, Swachcha Bharat Abhiyan from September 15 to October 2, tourism promotion from October 6 to 25 and financial inclusion from September 25 to October 4.

Chouhan said, “A monthly progress report should be sent to the government. On this basis, an objective assessment would be done while evaluating officers’ performance.”

Emphasising on the need to give an utmost priority to the revenue administration Chouhan told the officers for redressing all the undisputed cases till November 15.

“A punitive action will be taken after the due date. Fix the date and time of the revenue courts and officers should be present in the courts. Do not depute employees on VIP duties on these dates”, he said.

Chouhan also directed the superintendents of police to give utmost priority to law and order situation and to undertake effective prohibitory measures in advance in coordination with local administrative officers.

“Anti social elements who harm communal harmony should be identified in advance. Take effective legal measures. Keep strict vigil on issues and incidents effecting communal harmony. Keep an eye on social media….”, he said.