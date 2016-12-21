Aamir Khan’s Dangal will not release in Pakistan

Aamir Khan’s much awaited film Dangal will not see be released in Pakistan.

Cinemas in Pakistan on Monday began screening Indian movies, over two months after film exhibitors and theatre owners suspended it amidst Indo-Pak tensions following the Uri terror attack and cross-border firing incidents.

As confirmed by the spokesperson of the distributors of the film, Dangal is not releasing in Pakistan. Any news reports to the contrary are false.

Dangal is based on the life of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and the journey of his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film stars Aamir in the role of Phogat and also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra among others.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is scheduled to release in India on December 23.

