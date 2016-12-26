Aamir’s Dangal bulldozes through box office, earns Rs 106.95 cr in three days

Aamir Khan’s latest film Dangal has set the cash counters ringing at the box office. In its first weekend, the film grossed an impressive Rs 106.95 crore, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh who tweeted the movie’s business figures.

The earnings from Aamir’s wrestling-themed film take the whole numbers game among the three Khans to a whole new level. Now, Dangal is second only to Shah Rukh Khan’s 2014 film Happy New Year in a day’s collections. Happy New Year which released on October 24, 2014, raked in Rs 44.97 crore on its opening day.

#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr. Total: ₹ 106.95 cr [incl Tamil and Telugu]. India biz. FANTABULOUS! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2016

#Dangal day-wise growth in biz...

Sat 16.92%

Sun 21.63%

India biz... OUTSTANDING! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2016

However, when it comes to a film’s opening weekend’s collection, Dangal is among the top grosser in last couple of years.

Also, it’s Aamir Khan’s fifth film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Interestingly, he was the one to started the coveted club with his 2008 film Ghajini.