 Akshay Kumar to star in wife Twinkle Khanna’s maiden production Pad Man | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar to star in wife Twinkle Khanna’s maiden production Pad Man

Akshay Kumar will start shooting for Pad Man in March. (HT Photo)

When Twinkle Khanna announced the first production, Pad Man, under her new banner, Mrs Funnybones Movies, it was reported that her superstar hubby, Akshay Kumar, would play the lead role.

The movie is based on the life of social entrepreneur, Arunachalam Muruganantham. But on Wednesday (January 4), it was rumoured that a Tamil actor would play Muruganantham in the film, which will be directed by R Balki.

However, Balki has exclusively revealed to HT that the reports are “completely false”. The film-maker says, “It’s Akshay’s film, and he will be starring in it as Muruganantham.

The film will go on floors in March. It’s going to be a fictional take on the social entrepreneur’s life.” Balki added that the film will be shot in a “start-to-finish” schedule.

Akshay Kumar will play the lead in wife Twinkle Khanna’s first production venture. (HT Photo)

Muruganantham, a school drop-out from Coimbatore, made it his mission to provide low-cost sanitary napkins to poor women across rural India. Twinkle had based the story ‘The Sanitary Man from a Sacred Land’ in her new book, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, on Muruganantham’s life.

Despite repeated attempts, Akshay couldn’t be reached for a comment.

<