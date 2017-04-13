Asha Bhosle, Kausar Munir and the power of music in Begum Jaan

Bollywood is notorious for the “song and dance sequences” that are often “a dash of tadka” adding little to the narrative. But there are some filmmakers who make the music integral to the narrative and use the songs for a swift and powerful, if not romanticised, portrayal of their stories.

The Hindi remake of Srijit Mukherjee’s Rajkahini, starring Vidya Balan in lead role is clearly one such example. Kausar Munir has penned all but one song in Begum Jaan album. Rahat Indori has been roped in for the lyrics of one song - Murshida. From the pain of partition to the longing of love and the pathos of life in general, the songs capture a variety of emotions.

Begum Jaan hits theatres on Friday, April 14. Let us take a look at the songs from Begum Jaan’s jukebox:

Azaadiyan

Sonu Nigam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have lent their voices for this moving song that traces the trauma of celebrating independence in the midst of a bloody partition between India and Pakistan. The essence of the song, that is composed by Anu Malik, is perfectly captured in Vidya’s dialogue that comes at the end of the video: “Do mulk azaadi azaadi khel rahe hain, aur hume apna ghar chorna padega?”

O Re Kaharo

Sung by Kalpana Patowary and Altamash Faridi, this is a haunting number that talks of unfulfilled dreams and evokes the pain of the traditional “bidaai” - the typical tradition of sending off daughters to their in-laws’ place or any other situation that forces people to become aliens to the place where they were born and brought up. In the context of the film, this could be possibly about the innocent, young girls who are forced into flesh trade.

Prem Mein Tohre

Asha Bhosle has crooned the song that is about the romantic idea of love. Asha’s silky voice adds to the soulful lyrics, rendering it the best among the lot. By far, the most popular song of the album, it has garnered 4.5 million views on YouTube.

Murshida

Arijit Singh has lent his voice the song that is written by Rahat Indori. The song highlights the life and hardships of the leading ladies in the film.

