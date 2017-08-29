Bhoomi: Aditi Rao Hydari looks gorgeous in new song Will You Marry Me

Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi is constantly in the news. Mostly for Sanjay Dutt and sometimes for Aditi Rao Hydari’s songs. The makers have released a new song titled, Will You Marry Me, that has Sidhant and Aditi Rao Hydari dancing at a wedding ceremony.

This is the third song from the album after Sunny Leone’s Trippy Trippy and Lag Ja Gale.

Sung by Divya Kumar and Jonita Gandhi, the songs is a mix of Punjabi beats and folk tunes of Uttar Pradesh. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song, in a way, brings out the backstory of Aditi Rao who is playing Sanjay Dutt’s daughter in the film.

Directed by Omung Kumar, the principal shooting of Bhoomi started in Agra once Sanjay Dutt returned from the Yerwada jail where he was serving a sentence in the illegal arms possession case. He was last seen in with Aamir Khan in PK (2014).

Bhoomi’s trailer suggests that it’s going to be a revenge drama with Dutt at the helm of affairs. The trailer has been accepted well by the audiences. So far, it has registered more than 12 million views.

The film was earlier supposed to hit the screens on August 4, but the release date was postponed to September 22, 2017.