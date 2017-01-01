Blockbuster year: 16 Bollywood films to look forward to in 2017

Despite a couple of pathbreaking films, 2016 couldn’t be called a great year for Bollywood films. But hopes are really high for this year’s releases. Let’s take a look at what Hindi cinema has to offer the audiences in 2017.

Here is the list of movies which are set to release this year:

Raees: It’s going to be an acting battle between Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is directed by National Award-winner Rahul Dholakia and is set to release on 25th January 2017.

Kaabil: Shah Rukh will have to face a stiff opposition from Hrithik Roshan whose Kaabil is releasing on the same day. It’s directed by Jazbaa fame Sanjay Gupta.

Rangoon: NGE’s Rangoon is a romantic drama set against the war backdrop. It marks the first time coming together of Sajid Nadiadwala and director Vishal Bharadwaj. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, Rangoon is set to hit theatres on February 23.

Jagga Jasoos: This film has the team of Barfi coming together. The pairing of Ranbir and Katrina Kaif has added tremendous excitement. Jagga Jasoos releases on April 7, 2017.

Baahubali 2: The answer to the question “why did Kattapa kill Bahubali” is expected to be revealed, making audiences restless for the sequel. The movie is all set to release on April 28, 2017.

Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor, who is playing Dutt, in the film has already started his prep and is leaving no stone unturned to do justice to Sanjay Dutt’s character. The film is set to be a Christmas release of 2017.

Commando 2: Starring Vidyut Jamwal, this one is likely to put some high octane sequence on display. It will hit the screens on March 3, 2017.

Reload: Directed by Raj, DK, this one has Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. It’s going to be released on August 25, 2017.

Fukrey 2: This one is going to be the prequel of Fukrey with most of the main starcast retained. The original’s director Mrigdeep Lamba will helm the project.

Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan’s film is a sequel to 1997 hit Judwa that starred Salman Khan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Taspsee Pannu in important roles. It’s scheduled for September 29, 2017.

Trapped: Rajkummar Rao’s film is a survival drama. Produced by Phantom Films, the film is set to hit silver screens on March 17, 2017.

Shabana: Directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey, this is said to be Hindi cinema’s first Spin Off in the making, a concept that is widely explored in the west. With Taapsee Pannu playing the lead role, Shabana is slated to release on March 31, 2017.

Poorna: Rahul Bose is all set to bring the real-life story of 13-year-old Poorna, the youngest girl in the world to scale the Mount Everest, with his first production and second directorial. Raul Bose returns to direction 15 years after Everybody Says I’m Fine.

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Set in Lucknow, the movie features Ayushmann Khurrana as the owner of a printing press, Rajkummar Rao as an author and Kriti Sanon as a modern girl. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film is slated to release on July 21, 2017.

The two releases of 2017. #MeriPyaariBindu on 12th May and #BareillyKiBarfi on 21st July. pic.twitter.com/lwXw1jTdgt — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 28, 2016

Mubarakan: Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Anees Bazmee’s July 28 release. Mubarakan has been creating all the right noise since its announcement and now it kick started its first schedule in Chandigarh.

Secret Superstar: It has to be big if Aamir Khan’s name is associated with it. Director Advait Chandan’s film revolves around the life of a child, who aspires to be a singer.