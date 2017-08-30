Deepika Padukone wraps shooting for Padmavati

After witnessing a series of disturbances in its shooting schedule, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati is finally inching towards completion as its lead actress Deepika Padukone has wrapped shooting for the film.

Deepika, who will be seen playing the titular role in Bhansali’s multi-starrer periodic drama Padmavati, has completed principal shooting of the 2017 release. A source from the sets informed, “Deepika has wrapped filming for her part. The actress has reserved additional three to five days for any patchwork if required. Patch work will be shot only after Ranveer and Shahid have finished shooting their respective portions.”

In a recently-conducted Twitter interaction, the Bajirao Mastani actor termed shooting for Padmavati as the most challenging role of her career. Padmavati is an upcoming Indian period drama film jointly produced by Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

The film features Deepika as Rani Padmini, alongside Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Rana Rawal Ratan Singh.