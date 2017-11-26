Director wants LK Advani, Mulayam Singh Yadav to watch The Game of Ayodhya, film on Liberahan report

Debutante director Sunil Singh has taken up an unusual subject in his upcoming film, The Game Ayodhya. Slated for release on December 8, the film is a love story of a Hindu youth and a Muslim girl that is set in the backdrop of the Babri mosque demolition. Singh plans to hold a special screening of the film for BJP leader LK Advani and SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“Mai chahta hu mandir todne wale aur banane wale, dono saath mein film dekhein. We have approached Advaniji for a screening, once we get a date, we will also approach Mulayam ji,” Sunil said.

Talking to Hindustan Times about his film, Sunil said, “The film is a love story between a Hindu and Muslim when the Advani’s yatra happened. The hero is a journalist covering the yatra. After he faces certain turn of events in his love story, he goes back to the yatra, the Babri demolition and discovers the political developments that led to the tragic event. The Game of Ayodhya is based on Liberahan commission’s report. The BJP has dumped the report that was submitted in the court.”

Starring theatre veteran Makarand Deshpande, the film was shot almost in “incognito mode”. The director revealed that they shot in Faizabad and Ayodhya but they told everyone that the project being shot was called The Game of Power. “We knew the film would never see the light of the day if people in Ayodhya and Faizabad knew the subject. Even while shooting, we made sure no one named Liberahan Commission or Ayodhya,” he said.

Saying his film is a neutral take, he adds, “The film does not take sides. We have just shown what happened. That one event is arguably the root cause of every communal riot that took place afterwards in this country.”

Talking about the hurdles the film is likely to face, Sunil said, “Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not give us a certificate but Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) passed it recently. We can finally release The Game of Ayodhya.”

“It is obvious that we may face opposition and protests, it is the most controversial issue after the Partition. But the film’s message is that the country will progress only if Hindus and Muslims live together, peacefully.”

