Hair goals, outfit goals, everything goals! Aishwarya Rai stuns at award function

Aishwarya Rai was honoured at the SOL Lions Gold Awards in Mumbai on Friday, January 4. She wore in a cream coloured Sabyasachi dress and stunned everyone present there.

Her shiny, poker-straight hair, bright lips and gorgeous blue eyes were perfectly complimented by her graceful smile. Check out her pics:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses at the event. (AFP)

Aishwarya Rai with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis. (PTI)

(AFP)

Aishwarya was awarded with a trophy, a medal and a certificate of appreciation at the event by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis.

Actors Govinda and Tiger Shroff were also invited at the event.

