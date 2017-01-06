 Hair goals, outfit goals, everything goals! Aishwarya Rai stuns at award function | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 06, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Hair goals, outfit goals, everything goals! Aishwarya Rai stuns at award function

bollywood Updated: Jan 06, 2017 15:36 IST
HT Correspondent, New Delhi
HT Correspondent, New Delhi
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Aishwarya’s shiny, poker-straight hair, bright lips and gorgeous blue eyes were perfectly complimented by her graceful smile. (IANS)

Aishwarya Rai was honoured at the SOL Lions Gold Awards in Mumbai on Friday, January 4. She wore in a cream coloured Sabyasachi dress and stunned everyone present there.

Her shiny, poker-straight hair, bright lips and gorgeous blue eyes were perfectly complimented by her graceful smile. Check out her pics:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses at the event. (AFP)
Aishwarya Rai with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis. (PTI)

(AFP)

Aishwarya was awarded with a trophy, a medal and a certificate of appreciation at the event by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis.

Actors Govinda and Tiger Shroff were also invited at the event.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<