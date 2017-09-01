Is Ajay Devgn unhappy with first cut of Baadshaho?

Ajay Devgn’s Badshaaho hits theatres on Friday and brings the actor together with Milan Luthria for the second time after Kacche Dhaage (1999) and Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (2010). Baadshaho also stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz in lead roles.

Ajay is one of the actors who likes being involved with their films and his participation goes beyond acting. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Ajay saw and okayed the trailer of Badshaaho but he was not happy with the first cut of the film. HT could not idependently verify the report.

It is yet not known whether Milan has changed the edit to suit Ajay’s likes and what version was released in theatres.

Talking about Ajay,Milan had told Hindustan Times, ““He is an actor who has won so many National Awards. He has given so many blockbusters, so where is the discussion? He has always held on his own. Be it a clash or whatever. He is a phenomenal performer recognised by the countries, governments and across various platforms. He has carved a niche and his range of characters is quite unique. It’s vast from comedy to emotional to intense to all kinds of films.”

Baadshaho is set in the era of emergency and appears old-fashioned in its approach. It clashed with Ayushmann Khuranna’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Baadshaho was released across 2800 screens in India while Shubh Mangal got 1400 screens across the country.

