Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron: Six scenes that prove this was Om Puri’s funniest

He was known for his work in art cinema as much as his power-packed acting skills in commercial Bollywood films. However, a less-talked about talent of Om Puri was his comic performances.

We have seen him make us go crazy with his antics in films like Hera Pheri, Malaamal Weekly and Singh is Kingg. But nothing quite matched the class of Ketan Mehta’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, which he did quite early in his career.

A still from Mahabharat scene in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

Be it the legendary Mahabharat scene or his random meeting with builder Tarneja (Pankaj Kapoor) or the corrupt police commissioner D’mello’s (Satish Shah) corpse, Om Puri was at his funniest best as builder Ahuja.

Here’s a collection of his six best scenes from the film:

