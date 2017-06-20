Jab Harry Met Sejal: SRK to release film song with girls named Sejal

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen alongside Anushka Sharma in Jab Harry Met Sejal, will release the films first song, titled Radha, in the presence of a few girls named Sejal.

The makers of the Imtiaz Ali directorial had initiated a contest that would result in the actor visiting the city that has the majority of girls named Sejal -- Anushka’s character in the film, read a statement.

While Ahmedabad emerged as the winner, Shah Rukh will visit the city on Wednesday to meet the girls and to release the first track of the film.

The film stars Shah Rukh as a Punjabi, named Harinder Singh Nehra.

It is slated to release on August 4.