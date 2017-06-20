 Jab Harry Met Sejal: SRK to release film song with girls named Sejal | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 20, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Jab Harry Met Sejal: SRK to release film song with girls named Sejal

The makers of the Imtiaz Ali directorial had initiated a contest that would result in the actor visiting the city that has the majority of girls named Sejal -- Anushka’s character in the film.

bollywood Updated: Jun 20, 2017 21:20 IST
Jab Harry Met Sejal
Anushka plays a Gujarati girl while SRK is a Punjabi guy in Jab Harry met Sejal.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen alongside Anushka Sharma in Jab Harry Met Sejal, will release the films first song, titled Radha, in the presence of a few girls named Sejal.

The makers of the Imtiaz Ali directorial had initiated a contest that would result in the actor visiting the city that has the majority of girls named Sejal -- Anushka’s character in the film, read a statement.

While Ahmedabad emerged as the winner, Shah Rukh will visit the city on Wednesday to meet the girls and to release the first track of the film.

The film stars Shah Rukh as a Punjabi, named Harinder Singh Nehra.

It is slated to release on August 4.

more from bollywood

Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you