Karan Johar poses with George Clooney at Davos

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is representing India on the cultural diversity panel at World Economic Forum, met Hollywood star George Clooney. He posed with the 55-year-old actor and tweeted a picture Wednesday afternoon.

The 44-year-old helmer posted the photograph on Instgram captioned as, “#Davos #worldeconomicforum #georgeclooney”.

Karan flew to Switzerland for the five-day conference, after releasing his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy. Clooney, 55, was in Davos with his wife Amal, who was felicitated for her extraordinary contribution in the field of global human rights.

Karan had said earlier that he was looking forward to this novel experience on being invited as a cultural leader at WEF this year. “I am honoured to be invited as one of the cultural leaders on this prolific platform. Representing my country and reflecting my ethos and the sentiments of my land on a global level is always exhilarating and empowering,” Karan had said.

