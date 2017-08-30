Karan Johar shares his twins Yash and Roohi’s photo and they’re such cute posers

Karan Johar loves to get clicked and he always has his A-game on. It seems his twins, Yash and Roohi, have inherited the trait from their daddy. On Tuesday, Karan shared an adorable collage of his twins and posted, “My world 2.0.” But what got our attention was the fact that both Yash and Roohi are looking straight into the camera!

The 45-year-old multi-hyphenated celebrity became a father on February 7. The twins were born through a surrogate. Born prematurely, Yash and Roohi spent almost 50 days in the hospital. Karan had taken a long paternity leave to take care of his children.

While Yash is named after Karan’s late dad, Roohi is a rearrangement of his mother’s name, Hiroo. This is not the first picture of the twins which was shared by Karan. After keeping them away from media for months, Karan shared their first picture with his mother in August. “Loves of my life,” he wrote.

My world 2.0 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Speaking about being a parent, Karan had earlier said, “I am playing both mother and father in this dynamic, so I have a double role to play and for me, it’s even more daunting. I have told myself that I am not going to be a hysterical, hyper parent.”

6 months old today....#roohiandyash #happyrakshabandhan #lovesofmylife❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:56am PDT

Calling the twins his “biggest blockbusters”, he had added, “My universe was Dad, Mom and films. But now there are Roohi and Yash. My two new friends.”

He had announce their birth on his social media accounts, writing, “I am ecstatic to share with you all the two most wonderful additions to my life, my children and lifelines; Roohi and Yash. I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science.”

