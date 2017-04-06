 Noor song: Sonakshi Sinha grooves to Sonu Nigam’s version of Rafi’s Gulabi Aankhein | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Noor song: Sonakshi Sinha grooves to Sonu Nigam’s version of Rafi’s Gulabi Aankhein

The latest song from Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Noor - Gulabi Retro Mix - is a tribute to Mohammed Rafi, in Sonu Nigam’s voice.

bollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2017 11:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha in a still from Gulabi retro mix, a new song from Noor.

The latest song from Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor is out and is already ruling the internet. Titled Gulabi retro mix, the party number is a remix of Mohammed Rafi’s hit number from The Train. Tanishk Bagchi has composed the music and Sonu Nigam has crooned the song.

Sonakshi Sinha is seen at a club in the song.

Incidentally, Sonu began his singing career with covers of Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Mukesh songs.

The new song has the same video as Gulabi 2.0 - another song from the film which only uses the first two lines from the hit number from the yesteryears.

Noor is based on Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me!, and tells the tale of journalist-writer Noor’s misadventures and love life as she navigates her way through Mumbai.

Noor features Sonakshi Sinha as the title character, along with Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Purab Kohli in pivotal roles.

