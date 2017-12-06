Not just Tiger, Katrina Kaif is keeping everyone alive with her latest magazine photoshoot

Days after treating the fans with her and Salman Khan’s sizzling cover photo, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has shared some stunning pictures of herself from the photoshoot for a magazine.

The Jagga Jasoos star took to Instagram to share her pictures from inside the latest issue of the Vogue magazine.

In one of the pictures, Katrina dons a red bodysuit which she teamed with a white woollen shrug and golden thigh high boots.

Just a little bit of posing 💃for@vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:23pm PST

🐱👗💄vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:14pm PST

Playing 👗up with @vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @Anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:12pm PST

The 34-year-old shared another picture and wrote alongside, “Just a little bit of posing ??for@vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @anaitashroffadajania”

Walking in the rain ☔️ 🐱for @vogueindia A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 1, 2017 at 2:37am PST

Salman and Katrina will be making their onscreen reunion after five years in their upcoming flick Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is the sequel to the 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger.

Bts @vogueindia 💄👗📸🐱 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:01am PST

It is slated to release on December 22, 2017.

