Not just Tiger, Katrina Kaif is keeping everyone alive with her latest magazine photoshoot
Katrina Kaif shared several pictures from her Vogue photoshoot, looking absolutely stunning in each of them.bollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2017 13:02 IST
Days after treating the fans with her and Salman Khan’s sizzling cover photo, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has shared some stunning pictures of herself from the photoshoot for a magazine.
The Jagga Jasoos star took to Instagram to share her pictures from inside the latest issue of the Vogue magazine.
In one of the pictures, Katrina dons a red bodysuit which she teamed with a white woollen shrug and golden thigh high boots.
The 34-year-old shared another picture and wrote alongside, “Just a little bit of posing ??for@vogueindia @signe_vilstrup @anaitashroffadajania”
Salman and Katrina will be making their onscreen reunion after five years in their upcoming flick Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is the sequel to the 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger.
It is slated to release on December 22, 2017.
