Ranbir Kapoor on nepotism: Of course it exists, I want to ensure my kids get the right first film

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut started it and it seems that the debate around nepotism in Bollywood is nowhere near the end. Ranbir Kapoor is the latest celeb to join the discussion. Speaking at a promotional event for Jagga Jasoos alongside Katrina Kaif, Ranbir affirmed that it exists.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif during the promotion of Jagga Jasoos in Mumbai. (IANS)

When asked about nepotism in Bollywood, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star said without hesitating, “Of course, it exists.”

“It exists everywhere but more so in the film industry. But how I see it, I can only speak of my family. I believe my great grandfather worked really hard to give his children an opportunity in their professional life. I would like to work hard for my children so that they get the right opportunity, platform, the right first film. After that, it’s about your talent. So, yes, honestly, it does exist,” he said.

Katrina and Ranbir appeared together for a Facebook Live chat on Katrina’s page where they spoke candidly about their movie and even poked fun at each other.

The former couple was asked to share the toughest part of Jagga Jasoos shoot for both of them. Ranbir said, “The toughest part was that it took three long years to shoot and four years to release it and to keep your characters in check.”

“For me, the toughest part shooting for Jagga was to shoot with you [Ranbir],” Katrina said.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos is slated to release on July 14.

