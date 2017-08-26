Remember Malvika Raaj, the young Kareena from K3G? She is debuting in Bollywood with Emraan Hashmi

Remember the girl who played the young Kareena Kapoor in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Well, her name is Malvika Raaj and she is all set to make her big Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi.

Malvika will play a pivotal role in Anthony D’Souza’s Captain Nawab in which Hashmi will play the titular role.

Captain Nawab is believed to be the story of a double agent who is on the spy radar of both India and Pakistan. One day, his covers gets blown and he is forced to make important choices in life.

D’Souza, whose filmography includes projects like Blue, Boss and Azhar, said he was happy to have Malvika in the film. “We are attempting something new and so it was imperative for us to get the casting right. We were privileged to have met Malvika and have her on board,” he said.

Out of curiosity, we checked Malvika’s Instagram account and found some interesting pics. Take a look:

A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:42am PDT

A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj) on Jul 2, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:21am PDT