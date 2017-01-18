Rishi Kapoor compares Dangal to father Raj Kapoor’s Awaara, Mera Naam Joker

After winning so many awards and appreciation, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is all praise for the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.

At the launch event of his biography ‘Khullam Khulla’ the 64-year-old compared Dangal to his father Raj Kapoor’s Awaara and Mera Naam Joker. The Kapoor & Sons actor, was in pleasant mood, spoke about many things during the ceremony.

Read more

Asked what keeps him going professionally, the Sanam Re star said “Ab iss umar mai Kya career hota hai, these words by Rakesh Roshan hit me and that was the moment I decided I will prove it to you.”

Recalling the old days, Rishi revealed, “Yash Chopra wanted me to me work in Kabhie Kabhie and I said no to him and they convinced me to do it so mai yeh sochta hu ki agar mai yeh film nahi karta toh.”

Read more

The entire Kapoor clan was present at the event, including wife Neetu Singh, daughter Riddhima Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and grand-daughter Samara.

Follow @htshowbiz for more