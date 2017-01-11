Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanyata to do ‘mahurat clap’ for his comeback film Bhoomi

Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi that will mark Sanjay Dutt’s return to the silver screen after a gap of two years (he was last seen in a guest role in Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma-starrer PK), is set to go on floors in Agra by January end. And we have learnt that Dutt’s wife Manyata will be doing the mahurat clap.

”We are looking at kicking off the shoot near the Taj Mahal. I called up Maanayata bhabhi and said that if Nargisji (Dutt’s mother) had been alive, I would have requested her to conduct the pooja and give the mahurat clap but since she isn’t with us, I requested her to do it,” Sandeep Singh, producer of Bhoomi, told Hindustan Times.

Read more

He added, “She agreed to come with the children. She will be in Agra for a day for the pooja.”

A poster of the upcoming film Bhoomi.

“Maanayata’s presence at the pooja and mahurat clap is very important for us and it will be the perfect beginning to what is going to be a tight, hectic schedule of a very special film,” added producer Bhushan Kumar.

Directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi is a revenge drama that centres around a father daughter relationship. The film will be shot entirely in Uttar Pradesh‎.

Follow @htshowbiz for more