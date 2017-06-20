Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma in Jab Harry met Sejal trailer: Meet A1 characters

Shah Rukh Khan revealed the third “mini trailer” of his upcoming film with Anushka Sharma - Jab Harry Met Sejal - Tuesday morning.

Anushka plays a Gujarati girl while SRK is a Punjabi guy in Jab Harry met Sejal.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is the first cinematic collaboration between Shah Rukh and Imtiaz Ali who has directed the film. Shah Rukh plays a tourist guide from Punjab while Anushka plays a Gujarati in the movie. SRK shared the video and tweeted, “Excuse yeh hai ki main character hu…A1! @AnushkaSharma #JHMSMiniTrail3.”

In the 30-second video, Anushka is seen looking for a “ring” even as SRK tries to convince her against it. With the new video and the fact that the film had the working title, The Ring, it is possible that the movie revolves around Anushka’s search for the ring.

The film was shot in Budapest, Punjab and Prague. Shah Rukh and Anushka earlier worked together in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).

The film will hit movie halls on August 4.

