Shah Rukh Khan heckled by Maharashtra MLC: You may be a superstar, but you don’t own Alibaug. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar most people would give anything to talk to, but Jayant Patil, MLC (Member of Legislative Council) from Alibaug, Maharashtra, is not a star-struck man. The proof is the video where he can be seen telling SRK to get a move on.

The recent video appears to be taken on the day of Shah Rukh’s birthday as he reaches Alibaug where he held a star-studded birthday party. The actor’s yacht was docked at the Alibaug Jetty and the MLC wanted to leave for Mumbai. However, he had to wait as his yacht was behind SRK’s and the star took some time to come out. Reports also claim that some of the star’s fans did not make way for Patil, triggering his anger.

Patil can be seen scolding SRK for taking time to come out of his yacht. “You may be a superstar, but you don’t own Alibaug,” Patil said in Marathi.

#WATCH: Jayant Patil, Maharashtra MLC from Alibaug, heckled Shah Rukh Khan for not coming out of his yacht at Alibaug Jetty (Mobile video) pic.twitter.com/lq5owiKZnw — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

Patil later reached his yacht by going through SRK’s yacht. The footage also showed Shah Rukh Khan coming out on the jetty to loud cheers from the fans.

Recently, SRK celebrated his 52nd birthday with friends, family and some of the biggest Bollywood stars at his Alibaug bungalow. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood’s who’s who were at SRK’s Alibaug bungalow to celebrate his special day.

He is currently working on Aanand L Rai's next where he plays a dwarf.

