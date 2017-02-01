Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is 2017’s first to cross Rs 100 crore mark, SRK’s seventh

Shah Rukh Khan has made a smashing entry into the new year with his recent film Raees becoming the first film of 2017 to enter the Rs 100-crore-club, thereby becoming his seventh to attain the feat.

Raees, that also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan, collected Rs. 6 crore on Monday and Rs 5.25 crore on Tuesday in the domestic market, bringing its total earning to over Rs 103 crore, as reported by Box Office India.

The film has not only set the domestic markets ringing but also continues its march in the international markets.

Raees, hit theatres on January 25, along with Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam-starrer Kaabil. The figures for seventh day Kaabil collections are yet to be out but the film has earned Rs 54 crore over the extended weekend.

The latest reports also inform that the film has smashed the box office record in Singapore by collecting a whooping USD 226,000 which is touted to be the highest ever weekend for any Bollywood film in this market.

The film certainly impacts one with SRK’s powerful performance along with an intense entertaining storyline which is backed by the hard hitting dialogues and the captivating music of the film.

On a related note, Shah Rukh’s other films to have crossed the Rs 100-crore mark are Chennai Express,Happy New Year,Dilwale,Jab Tak Hai Jaan,Ra. One and Don 2.

