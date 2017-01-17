Sonam Kapoor on winning Filmfare Award for Neerja: It’s heartening

Actor Sonam Kapoor has had several nominations over the past few years for her performances in films. But, her last release, Neerja (2016) gave her the first ‘Best Actor’ award of her career. The film released in February last year and ever since, the love and support coming her way has been more than overwhelming. “I have been winning awards since the film released in February last year Of course, it’s great to be validated for the work you do and it’s heartening to win awards, but honestly, your work should be your reward. I don’t think I would be upset if I didn’t win awards because by that logic, I should have stopped working if I thought that way. I have been nominated five times before, but I guess people only remember when you win awards. I got fifth time lucky,” says Sonam.

Sonam started her career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya and has equally established film-makers in her repertoire. Though Neerja has definitely been the turning point in her career, Sonam insists that there hasn’t been a significant change in the ‘quality’ of roles and scripts being offered to her, contrary to popular belief. “I have been getting the same amount of work as before. I have worked with some really amazing filmmakers, who are the best in the business (Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Sooraj Barjatya, Aanand L Rai,etc.) and I am continuing to do that, so nothing has changed. I have worked with the best directors and they would vouch for me,” she says.

There is no dearth of films in Bollywood but Hollywood as a career, is an option that Sonam is exploring. However, she is very clear that she won’t compromise on the ‘quality for quantity’, no matter what the offer. “I don’t think just because it is an international platform, I want to give up my ideals. I have signed up with a great agency and they are chuffed about the kind of work I do. I am waiting for the right opportunities,” says Sonam.

Winning the best actress award for Neerja, was a truly special moment.. but it was made more special because @aanandlrai gave it to me.. love you sir. Thank you @Filmfare I'll forever cherish this moment. A video posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:40pm PST

While she does admire Priyanka Chopra for the way she has handled her career and her work in Hollywood, Sonam isn’t sure she is game for that kind of juggling. But, what if she does get offered a show like Quantico? “Honestly, I don’t know. It is a very long commitment to make and I don’t think I want to move out and live in another country for such a long period of time. I will miss home way too much. It’s very brave of her to do what she is doing and I admire Priyanka. I am a patriot. We are a fantastic country and we are filled with such talented artists and I want to take up projects that make us proud. I am a proud Indian,” the Raanjhana (2013) actor says.

Sonam Kapoor in Neerja.

Along with films, Sonam has always been in news for her fashion sense. Though she does admit that she loves clothes and fashion is something that she takes a keen interest in, her priority will always be acting. She explains, “Till Delhi 6, people did not concentrate on my fashion sense. After that I did Aisha and that’s when it all started. People hadn’t seen celebrities wearing clothes like that, so for everyone, it was pretty new. I love clothes and I love looking beautiful but, I hate the term ‘fashionista’. It is derogatory, especially for a woman. Besides, I lead a very non-controversial, simple life, so my clothes make great copies.”