Getting attention from dad is always special.

The same thing recently happened with Bollywood bubbly Alia Bhatt, when daddy Mahesh Bhatt had a fanboy moment as he clicked a selfie with Alia’s hoarding.

The Dear Zindagi star took to Instagram to share this special moment as she wrote, “When my daddy paused to take a selfie with me taking a selfie! What else could I possibly want?”

When my daddy paused to take a selfie with me taking a selfie! What else could I possibly want?

Now which daughter does not want such kind of love and acceptance from an appreciative father.